More Water Quality Tests For Popular Rivers

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Right now there is only one water quality test a month for the three rivers in Columbia, but some city, town and river leaders are looking to do more.

Bill Stangler is the Congaree River Keeper. He collects samples of E coli and other water polluters in the water. He along with SCE&G, Riverbanks Zoo, DHEC and others are working to create a website or mobile phone app where you can get the results of the tests almost as soon as they happen.

Folks who want to know what's in the river's water before they splash in have to either put in a Freedom of Information Act request for that data or go through an extensive, complicated website that can take a few days to process the information. The goal now is to test more frequently and post the information in a comprehensive way a lot faster.

Of the 56 samples they got in total at 10 different sites last year, 18 of them came back with results above the state standard. These are the type of alerts folks would get.

The idea comes after reported pollution near Saluda Shoals Park last year, "Where a private sewer company was discharging very high levels of bacteria that could make people sick" said Stangler.

"People have seen a number of bad stories about pollution in the water and maybe they're a little shy about getting back into the water these days and we want to restore that confidence," said Stangler.

He hopes this will be their chance at gaining people's trust back. This Wednesday, the group will meet to solidify some of the unanswered questions.

If you want an opportunity to get out and enjoy the Rocky Shoals Spider Lilies and learn about the Three Rivers Greenway and Columbia Canal, the city's park rangers are giving a tour Tuesday and on May 30th.

Tours will begin with a safety briefing and instruction, and last about 45 minutes. Dress comfortably, wear sun protection, and bring a refillable water bottle. Participants must be able to fit a PFD (personal floatation device), and be able to swim. Please allow about 15 minutes to walk to the launch site from the Riverfront South parking area. We reserve the right to cancel any session in the event of unsafe river levels or inclement weather. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

