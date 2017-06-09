2 Dead in Lexington County Head On Collision

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Two people have died after two cars collided with each other in Lexington County.

State troopers say the accident happened in the 500 block of Saint Matthews Road in Swansea around 7:20 a.m.

Officers say a Nissan was driving in the eastbound lanes of the road when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driving in the westbound lanes.

The driver of both vehicles died.

The accident remains under investigation.

