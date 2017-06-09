10-Year EMS Veteran Among 2 Killed in Accident

Carmen Franco Nunez, 42, of Cordova was killed in a traffic accident Friday morning. She was a 10-year veteran of Lexington County EMS. (Photo: Lexington County)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - We now know the identities of two people who died Friday morning after two cars collided in Lexington County.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victims as Jimmie Lee Haygood, Jr., 29 years old, of Orangeburg, SC and Carmen Franco Nunez, 42 years old, of Cordova, SC.

State troopers say the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway 6 in Swansea.

According to the coroner, the Nissan driven by Haygood crossed over the center lane of St. Matthews Road and struck the SUV driven by Nunez, in an offset head on collision.

Haygood died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the accident, according to Fisher. Nunez was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where she died from the injuries she received in the accident shortly after arrival, says Fisher. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The coroner said both Nunez and Haygood died of multiple body trauma. Both were wearing their seatbelts during the accident.

In a statement released by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, Nunez was identified as a 10-year veteran of Lexington County EMS.

"It is with heavy hearts, and great sorrow, that the County of Lexington Public Safety Department announces the death of Emergency Medical Services’ Pfc. Carmen Nunez following a fatal collision early Friday morning," the statement reads. "Nunez, a 10-year veteran of Lexington County EMS, was a valued employee who was known for her hard work and dedication to serving the residents and visitors of Lexington County."

It continues, "She will be greatly missed by all of the County of Lexington family. Our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to Nunez’s family, friends and coworkers."

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

