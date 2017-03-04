Morning Freeze, Mild Sunday Afternoon

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It was a chilly start to the weekend. High temperatures Saturday were in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Many areas experienced a freeze early Saturday morning. A freeze is also likely for Sunday morning. A freeze warning is in effect from 12 AM Sunday until 9 AM Sunday.

Sunshine Sunday afternoon will help warm daytime temperatures and a warming trend will begin on Sunday.

Clouds will be increasing on Monday with showers moving through the Midlands on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be warming into the middle 70s. A cold front will push through the area early Wednesday bringing an end to any rain.

Mild, dry air will move in for the remainder of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures by Friday. Looks like the dry weather will continue through the next weekend as spring-like weather continues.

