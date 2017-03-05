Mostly Cloudy and Warm Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s as we go into the workweek.

Many areas experienced a freeze early Sunday morning, but temperature warmed up nicely Sunday afternoon. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 60s Sunday.

Low temperatures early Monday will be a little warmer than the past several days. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 40s. High temperatures Monday will be in the lower 70s.

Clouds will be increasing on Monday with showers moving through the Midlands on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be warming into the middle 70s. A cold front will push through the area early Wednesday bringing an end to any rain.

Mild, dry air will move in for the remainder of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures by Friday. Clouds may increase as we go into the weekend. Right now, there is a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.

