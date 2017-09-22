Mostly Sunny, Hot Weekend

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Fall officially started Friday, but it will still feel like summer over the weekend.

It was partly cloudy and hot for the last day of the workweek. A few areas had some isolated showers and storms, but most places stayed dry. High temperatures Friday were in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and hot as high pressure takes control of our weather. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The workweek will be dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 80s, but temperatures may climb back into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

The sunny and dry weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

A few clouds are possible Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s, but the next weekend may feel more like fall. Stay tuned.

