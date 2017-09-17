Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The unseasonably warm weather will continue the next several days as high pressure controls our weather.

The weekend was mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The Columbia airport hit 91° Sunday afternoon.

The dry, very warm weather will continue Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Monday.

High pressure will dominate the weather through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance may move through the area by late in the workweek. There will be a small chance of showers and storms both Thursday and Friday.

Forecast models keep Hurricane Maria well southeast of the coast through the weekend, but this will be a storm we will have to watch.

