(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It will be chilly and windy for the Birmingham Bowl Thursday when the Gamecocks take on the South Florida Bulls.

A cold front will move through the Birmingham area Thursday morning. Some showers and strong thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front. Any rain will come to an end during the morning hours and it will be dry by kickoff.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower 50s, but as the colder air moves in, temperatures will be falling during the game. By the end of the game, temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

It will be windy Thursday in Birmingham, winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, some stronger gusts are possible. The windy weather will make if feel even cooler during the game.

It will be a chilly and windy day for football, dress warm if you are going to the game Thursday in Alabama.