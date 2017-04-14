Mother Emanuel Victim Inducted Into SC State Hall of Fame

South Carolina State University inducted new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. One honorary member inducted Friday night was a victim of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) -- South Carolina State University inducted new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. One honorary member inducted Friday night was a victim of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was a 1991 graduate of SC State and was a member of the track team for four seasons. She competed in the 100 hurdles, 400 intermediates, and occasionally ran the 800 meters. Coleman-Singleton won the MEAC Outdoor Championship in 1987-1988.

On Friday night, the Newark native was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame as an honorary member. Her best friend and former teammate, Star Overton Miller, accepted the award in her honor.

"This is an amazing honor. This is a very high honor. If she was here, she would jump for joy. That's how much she loved track and field. She was so dedicated. I think she would be very pleased and very happy. She'd be smiling and proud of me," said Overton Miller.

Here is a list of the entire 2016 Hall of Fame class:

David Deshawn Baker (football 2003-2006)

James Evans (football 1968-1972)

William "Will" Ford (football 2006-2009)

Albert Lester (football 1975-1979)

Leon Myers (contributor/supporter)

Timothy Kemp (track & field 1978-1982)

Daryl Reeves (track & field 2002-2004)

Eugene Richards (baseball 1971-1974)

Jeffery Washington (wrestling 1982-1987)

Sonya Wilson (basketball 1991-1994)

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (track & field 1988-1991)

1995-1996 Men's Basketball Team

