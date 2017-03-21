Mother, Father, 2 Children Identified as Victims of Lexington Fire

From left to right: Bekah, Lizzie, Scott, Judah, Mandy, and Jared Kelly. (Photo: Family photo)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the family members killed in an early morning fire in Lexington County.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Amanda G. Kelly, 34, Scott A. Kelly, 42, Elizabeth M. Kelly, 9, and Judah A. Kelly, 10 months were found deceased in the home.

Three other family members were able to escape from the home, including two children and the grandmother. The grandmother is being treated at the Augusta Burn Center, where here condition is unknown.

"The Kellys were an amazing family that loved God wholeheartedly," said the family's pastor, Rev. Eddie Coakley, at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. "They chose to live life sharing the love of Jesus with everyone. They're extended family is asking for prayers for the two children who survived."

Trinity Baptist Church has set up a fund specifically for the family Those who would like to contribute can make checks payable to "Trinity Baptist Church" with a note that this is for the "Kelly Fund". The church is taking care of all their immediate needs.

The church's website said Scott Kelly was a deacon, and Amanda was a women's ministry leader. The church has set up a fund for the surviving family.

Around 12 a.m., a fire began at the family's home on Mossborough Drive in Lexington County. Multiple agencies continue to investigate what may have caused the fire.

