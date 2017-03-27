Mother 'livid' over son's treatment by TSA at DFW Airport

Mother is outraged by TSA's pat down of son

A mother is "livid" after she said her family was "treated like dogs" by TSA officials at DFW International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson posted a video on Facebook Sunday morning that shows her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA agent. You can see the agent speak to the boy, then begin to pat down his back side, before moving to the front.

Williamson writes that Aaron was kept for over an hour while he was checked out. She had asked agents to screen him in "other ways" because he has Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD).

"He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying 'I don't know what I did. What did I do?'" Williamson writes.

She adds that two DFW Airport police officers also joined the pat down at one point.

"Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in," she says.

As of Monday evening, the Facebook post had more than 65,000 shares and had been viewed more than three million times.

TSA issued the following statement to WFAA:

“TSA allows for a pat-down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop.



The video shows a male TSA officer explaining the procedure to the passenger, who fully cooperates. Afterward, the TSA officer was instructed by his supervisor, who was observing, to complete the final step of the screening process.



In total, the pat-down took approximately two minutes, and was observed by the mother and two police officers who were called to mitigate the concerns of the mother.



The passengers were at the checkpoint for approximately 45 minutes, which included the time it took to discuss screening procedures with the mother and to screen three carry-on items that required further inspection."

