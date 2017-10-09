Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Emmett Foreman is one of those fighting for his life after being left in critical condition from last Friday's incident at Fort Jackson.

His mom, Marina, says they've got a long road ahead but are holding onto faith to get him through.

"He's on a ventilator. He can't actually talk. He has been able to mouth that he loves us," said Marina.

He has seven broken ribs, tendon damage in his knees, fractures in his hips and pelvis, and doctors have had to remove his spleen. It's heavy for Emmett's mom.

"They expect him to live but we've been pretty much told that he'll never be one hundred percent again," said Marina.

Marina says her son, who originally from Alabama, wanted to follow in his grandfather and father's footsteps and serve in the military.



"He's just a boy that loves his country and loves his fellow Americans. We jokingly call him our "mama-hen." He's got a huge heart, will do anything for anybody, and serving his country and being able to provide for his family were his top concerns."

While he's continuing to heal, people have been leaving posts on this Facebook page supporting Emmett and his family as they get through the situation.

Marina also says Fort Jackson has extremely helpful throughout the process having their flights and hotel taken care of as well a drill sergeant checking on them to make sure they have everything they need.

She says her faith is helping her family get through the pain.

"It is our faith in Jesus Christ that has been able to allow me to stay calm. All these people say that we're here, we're praying. It strengthens you," explained Marina.

Last update we received, Emmett had surgery on his hips Monday and was out of surgery and resting by the afternoon.

Marina says her family is continuing to pray and think of the other victims and their families.

