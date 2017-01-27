Mother, Son KIlled in Lexington County Crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Lexington County officials say a mother and her son have been killed in a wreck near Batesburg-Leesville High School.



Coroner Margaret Fisher told local media outlets that the wreck happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when the victims' pickup truck ran into another pickup head-on.



The driver of the other pickup was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.



The names of those involved have not been released while relatives are notified.



The coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating.

