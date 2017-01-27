Mother, Son Killed in Lexington Accident Identified

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP, WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified a mother and son killed in a collision Thursday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 44-year-old Gary Lee Cook and 69-year-old Mary Cook died in a collision that took place around 3 p.m. on Summerland Avenue near Batesburg-Leesville High School.

Fishers says the Cooks' vehicle crossed the center line and hit an ongoing vehicle head on. Both of the them died at the scene.



The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.





The coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating.

