Mother's Day Amongst Restaurants' Busiest Day of the Year

Restaurants prepare for Mother's Day (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's the time of year again when everyone knows you've got to do something special for your mother!

For a lot of folks, that means hitting up mom's favorite restaurant. In fact, the National Restaurant Association says about 92 million Americans will eat out tomorrow and 21 million plan to order takeout or delivery.

The National Restaurant Association also says brunch is more common for Americans 65 or older, and those 35 to 44 are more likely to choose dinner.

Here in the Midlands, restaurants are preparing for the rush.

For Cantina 76 on Devine, general manager Adam Cabot says mother's day will look a little different.

"This is the first mother's day that we'll have our brunch menu available to everybody," Cabot says.

Cabot says that includes four breakfast tacos, and the brunch will run until 2PM.

At Motor Supply in the Vista, executive chef Wesley Fulmer says says they are adding a special menu item for brunch.

"Normally we do like a New York strip steak or a brisket, but since we love our mothers so much, we're going to put together a pepper rubbed smoked rib eye in the style of prime rib," Fulmer said.

Michael Grieshammer, general manager of The Original Pancake House in Forest Acres, says they expect to be slammed all morning.

"Mother's Day is typically our busiest day of the year, we've been known to do $10,000 before 1 o' clock in the afternoon," Grieshammer said. "Usually right when we open the door, people are lined up. It's fantastic to see all the people getting together in their Sunday clothes celebrating their mothers, I'm really looking forward to a record breaking year this year."

