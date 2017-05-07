Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Crash

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crashed happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Crossing Creek Road in the Eastover area. They say a Chevy four-door vehicle was leaving out of a driveway when the motorcycle crashed into it.

They say the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle was ejected and transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet sustained fatal injuries. The person in the other vehicle was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

This collision remains under investigation.

