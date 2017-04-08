Motorcyclist Killed in Accident with Tow Truck

A motorcyclist was killed when they struck a tow truck on Two Notch Road. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed when the motorcycle they were riding struck a tow truck on Two Notch Road Saturday night.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the accident happened at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Arcadia Lakes Drive around 9:40 p.m. Saturday evening.

L. Cpl. Southern said a motorcycle struck a tow truck when the truck was attempting to turn left onto Arcadia Lakes Drive. The motorcyclist was transported to Richland Memorial Hospital with injuries from the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

L. Cpl. Southern said a driver and a passenger in the tow truck were both wearing seatbelts and did not suffer any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

