Movie theater chain to open nation's first auditoriums with children's play areas

A movie theater chain is set to debut a new auditorim for just for families.
In a press release, Cinépolis USA announced the launch of Cinépolis Junior auditoriums. Two family-friendly theaters will open their doors this Spring in Southern California, one in Los Angeles and the other in San Diego.
Each auditorium will offer a dedicated play area with fenced-in playground structures and comfortable seating such as bean bags and lounge chairs for children.
The playground structure will include two slides, stationary pogo sticks, a scaled down merry-go-round and rounded, hanging “Fun Forest Bags” filled with foam. The rest of the play area will include green lawn turf with a tire climber and molded plastic animal sculptures for either climbing on or crawling through.
Both Cinépolis Junior auditoriums will showcase child-friendly films seven days a week. Families will be permitted to enter the auditorium 15 minutes before the film begins to allow for early playtime. Kid-friendly menu items will be available at each theater’s new kitchen and expanded concession stand.
For more information on Cinépolis Junior auditoriums visit www.cinepolisusa.com.
