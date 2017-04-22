Multiple Agencies Respond to Fatal Boating Incident on Lake Murray

(Photo: Thinkstock)

NEWBERRY COUNTY, LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Several people transported, one person dead and another remains missing after a boating incident Friday night on Lake Murray, officials say.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are searching for the missing boater. Officials say they are looking between Dreher Island and Frayed Knot Bar and Grill located in Chapin.

DNR officials say they responded at around 11:00 p.m. after a 16-foot boat and a 32-foot boat crashed into each other. They say there were three people on each boat. Two people, one from each boat, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no official word yet from the Lexington County coroner on how one boater died.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV