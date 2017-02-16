Mulvaney's Confirmation Makes Replacement Election Official

Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney's confirmation as President Donald Trump's budget director officially kicks off the campaign for his replacement.



Filing for the special election is still two weeks away. But at least six Republicans already have announced.



Rep. Ralph Norman resigned his Statehouse seat following Mulvaney's confirmation Thursday to concentrate on his campaign. It's Norman's second bid for the 5th District seat. The Rock Hill Republican lost his 2006 challenge to then-U.S. Rep. John Spratt.



Other Republicans vying for the seat include House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope of York, former state GOP Chairman Chad Connelly of Newberry; GOP activist Sheri Few; Camden attorney and State Guard commander Tom Mullikin; and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler.



No Democrat has yet announced.



Mulvaney easily won a fourth term in November.

