"My Wife Could Have Been Pulling Up." Thirteen-Year-Old Shot in Columbia

Columbia, SC - A thirteen-year-old is recovering after being shot Sunday night in Columbia.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Ashley Street near Mauldin Avenue.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire around nine o'clock. Ronnie Williams woke up this morning with bullet holes in two of his own vehicles.

"It's sad, it really is disappointing. I've been here for thirty-two years. I love this place and to see this, it's disheartening," said Williams.

One of his cars had a bullet hit the windshield and it cause a little bit of damage but it ricocheted to the ground. Another bullet hit his truck right next to his gas nozzle.

"I hope they can solve it and get the people responsible so it doesn't happen again. My wife could have been pulling up around then," said Williams.

Neighbors say this is out of the ordinary for their neighborhood, so we took a look at the crime map around the area. The majority of crime in the past month near Ashley street is residential burglary.

Officials say the child shot in the incident is in stable condition at this time.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

