Mylan Announces Nationwide EpiPen Recall over Potential Defect

wltx 7:56 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA - Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan’s EpiPen injector, issued a nationwide, voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

According to the company, some of the devices may have a defective part that does not allow for the activation of the injector in case of allergic reaction.

Mylan will replacing any of the affected devices free of charge. The list of lots under recall follows:

Product/Dosage                                            NDC Number     Lot Number   Expiration Date
EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg    49502-501-02      5GN767          April 2017
EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg    49502-501-02      5GN773          April 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      5GM631          April 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      5GM640          May 2017
EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg    49502-501-02      6GN215          September 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM082          September 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM072          September 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM081          September 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM088          October 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM199          October 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM091          October 2017
EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg          49502-500-02      6GM198          October 2017
EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg           49502-500-02     6GM087          October 2017

For more information, visit the company's website.

