Mylan Announces Nationwide EpiPen Recall over Potential Defect

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg (Photo: Mylan)

Pittsburgh, PA - Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan’s EpiPen injector, issued a nationwide, voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

According to the company, some of the devices may have a defective part that does not allow for the activation of the injector in case of allergic reaction.

Mylan will replacing any of the affected devices free of charge. The list of lots under recall follows:

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017

EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017

EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

For more information, visit the company's website.

