(Photo: Bubba H.)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating an overnight shootout that sent several people to the hospital.

According to WBTW, the suspect is in custody, but that person's name has not yet been released.

The incident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning near Ocean Boulevard by the coast.

According to Myrtle Beach officials, crowds began gathering when a fight broke out, after which the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing. Some people were hit, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A security officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, injuring the man in the leg. The officer appears to have also suffered a minor wound.

After the shooting, the suspect then carjacked a vehicle, before being arrested a short time later.

A Facebook Live video, taken by someone on a balcony at a nearby hotel, captured the moments leading up to the shooting, and the shooting itself. In the recording, over a dozen shots can be heard.

Myrtle Beach Police continue to investigate, and News 19 will keep you updated as more information arrives.

