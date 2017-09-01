N. Myrtle Beach Swimming Advisory Lifted by DHEC

(Photo: Pixabay)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A section of beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand is no longer under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Friday.

"The area affected was 17th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "Bacteria levels no longer exceed water quality standards and activity can resume in this area."

To view recent water samplings along the coast, visit S.C. DHEC's S.C. Beach Guide.

Please visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/Â to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

