NAACP Boycotts North Carolina, Similar to 15-Year Boycott of SC

But he says you can get some idea based on what South Carolina is now getting because the boycott is over. The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Greenville, and he says it’s expected to bring in $1 million to $1.2 million. If you extrapolate that to the length of the boycott, South Carolina may have lost close to $20 million.



"There's no doubt that outside spending within South Carolina because of that (boycott) was down. Did it hurt our economy? I rather doubt that that $20 million made a bit of a difference one way or another to a hotel or eating and drinking establishment staying in business in South Carolina," he says.



For most of the boycott, the NCAA would not allow any pre-determined sporting events to be held in South Carolina, things like conference tournaments and regionals. However, events earned on merit, like college baseball regionals and super-regionals, were allowed.



Regan says North Carolina’s loss should be South Carolina’s gain, since tournaments that would have been held in North Carolina might now come to South Carolina. And it’s not just sports.



"We're going to have a better opportunity to get much better talent and concerts that may have bypassed us in the past, so that's a real benefit, and, again, that'll attract outside money and new money but also keeps the venues much busier," he says.



"Is it detrimental to North Carolina? Probably overall. Is it a huge impact that's going to cause decrease in employment or taxation issues? Probably not," he says.

