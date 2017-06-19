Naked, Bloody SC Suspect Chargd with Killing His Mother

Christopher Lee Oliver

Greenville, SC - A Fountain Inn man was charged with killing his 70-year-old mother, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Christopher Lee Oliver, 44, was charged with murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of carjacking and failure to stop for blue lights, according to warrants.

Oliver is accused of stabbing his mother, Que T. Oliver, "numerous times" Saturday night at their home on Hartwick Lane, according to warrants and authorities.

Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Sheriff's Office said the investigation began when deputies received a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday about two carjacking victims.

The victims told authorities that a naked man covered in blood had threatened them with a knife and demanded their Honda Accord, according to warrants.

A witness followed the suspect and gave updates to authorities until deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle on Interstate 385 northbound, Flood said.

Flood said the suspect refused to pull over, and deputies pursued the vehicle until they were able to get the vehicle to stop in downtown Greenville, Flood said. The driver was taken into custody near 1 Liberty Square, Flood said.

During the time of the pursuit, deputies on Hartwick Lane discovered a significant amount of blood in and around a residence and located a deceased woman inside, Flood said.

Oliver was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on Monday. His bond hearing was scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Monday.

