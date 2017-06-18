Naked Man Nabs Getaway Car, Trail Leads to Dead Woman

(Photo: WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Greenville County deputies say they chased a car nabbed by a bloody, naked man and traced his trail back to a dead woman's body.

Deputies said the car was reported stolen from a residence in Fountain Inn on Saturday night. When they tried to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over and forced a 25-mile chase that ended in downtown Greenville. The unidentified suspect was charged with failing to stop for authorities.

Other deputies at the scene of the call spotted blood around and in the home next door to where the car was stolen. Investigators found 70-year-old Que T. Oliver dead inside. The coroner ruled her death a homicide after multiple injuries caused by a sharp object.

© 2017 WLTX-TV