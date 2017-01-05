Naked woman steals MCSO truck, arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-8

A woman was arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 8 on January 5, 2017 near Gila Bend. (Photo: 12 News)

ELOY, Ariz. - ​The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a naked woman who stole a patrol vehicle is in custody after a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 8.

According to MCSO, a deputy responded to a call of a naked woman at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived on scene, he approached the woman who told him she was sexually assaulted.

As the deputy attempted to find something for the woman to wear, she jumped in the deputy's truck and started to drive off, according to MCSO.

The deputy attempted to stop her by running against the vehicle. He jumped on the running boards of the truck, but was knocked off. The deputy was later taken to a local hospital.

MCSO said passersby allowed the deputy to use their vehicle to follow the suspect.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Eloy Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

The woman drove east on Interstate 8 reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and attempted to merge onto Interstate 10 toward Tucson.

According to MCSO, both DPS and PCSO used stop sticks on I-8 -- one of which was successful in taking out the vehicle's tires.

Once the woman merged onto I-10 a minor collision with another vehicle sent the truck into the median.

The woman exited the deputy's truck and, according to MCSO, a non-lethal stun bag was used to subdue her.

The woman was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

According to MCSO, deputies are investigating the woman's allegation of sexual assault at the Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

The woman could face several charges, according to MCSO.

