Name of Missing Father on Lake Murray Released

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department search for missing father on Lake Murray August 26, 2017.

(WLTX) -- The Department of Natural Resources just released the name of the man who is missing on Lake Murray after falling out of a boat Friday night.

DNR officials say they are still searching for 35-year-old Durham Alexander Delaura of Lexington. They say Delaura was once a firefighter for the Columbia Fire Department.

The search has ended for Saturday, but they will continue to look for him Sunday morning beginning at around 7:00 a.m.

Sergeant Ray Lewis with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources tells us the last communication the father had was with his wife around 5:50 p.m. Friday. letting her know he and his four-year-old daughter were on their way home.

Lewis says the father and daughter had been coming from a beach area and at some point decided to stop. The boat was reportedly in neutral with the key switch off, allowing the 4-year-old to drift towards the shore.

It's believe she drifted alone for almost an hour.

Lewis says around 6:30 p.m. they received a call that a small child had been found alone on a boat near Panorama Point. She had been spotted by herself by people in nearby homes who went out to get her. The father's identification was in the boat, allowing DNR to quickly determine who he was

Lewis says the limited information they have about the incident itself came from the 4-year-old. She told them that her father had fallen out of the boat and that she heard a bump.

Lewis says DNR was able to get security camera footage from other homes in the area, and have been making a timeline and establishing a search area.

