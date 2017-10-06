Nate to Bring Some Rain this Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Moisture will be increasing across the midlands of South Carolina on Saturday as winds become southeasterly. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with little chance for rain.

Nate will be making landfall along the central Gulf coast region early Sunday morning. It will then move through the Tennessee River Valley Sunday night and head for the Mid-Atlantic states. The best chance for rain in the Midlands will be late Sunday into Monday in the form of passing showers. Rainfall is likely to be in the range of .25-.75". Winds may gust to 30 mph at time Sunday night. Most of the impacts on the Midlands from Nate will be minimal. The heavier rains are expected in the Upstate.

It will be very warm and humid after Nate passes the area. Skies will become partly cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will be widely scattered. However, it will be quite muggy, much like summer.

A cold front is expected to pass through the region Wednesday night bringing an end to the rain. Cooler, drier air will be moving into the Midlands behind the front. This will make for pleasant conditions going into next weekend.

