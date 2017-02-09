National Bagel Day Recipe For Your Sweetheart

(Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images, 2007 AFP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - February 9 is National Bagel Day and we're On Your Side with a recipe to help you celebrate. You can even use this recipe to surprise your sweetheart on Valentine's Day.

Everything Bagel with Steelhead Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon



8 oz of Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 oz of Steelhead Trout Caviar

2 Everything Bagels, Toasted & Split

Bibb Lettuce

6 oz Smoked Salmon

Pickled Red Onion, Recipe Follows (Requires advance preparation)

Heirloom Tomato, Sliced Thin



Remove the cream cheese from the package and allow it to come to room temperature. Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese on low until it is smooth. Add the caviar and beat just to combine.



To make the pickled red onion:



1 C Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Salt



Gently heat the ingredients until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Pour the mixture over the red onion and allow them to sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours or over night.



Generously spread the cream cheese mixture on all four bagel halves. Arrange the lettuce and pickled red onion followed by the smoked salmon and the tomatoes on two of the bagels and top with the remaining halves. Cut the bagels in half and serve.

You can also get this bagel at the Famous Toastery which is a new restaurant in Northeast Columbia.

