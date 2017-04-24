National Drug Take Back Day Is Saturday

Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a National Prescription drug take back day day.

It is taking place Saturday from 10 until 2.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

There are a number of drop off locations around the state for you to dispose of any unwanted prescription drugs safely.

