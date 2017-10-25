National Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 28.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

There are a number of drop off locations around the state for you to dispose of any unwanted prescription drugs safely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To find the closest drop off location near you CLICK HERE.

© 2017 WLTX-TV