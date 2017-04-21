National Park Week Celebration at Congaree National Park

The Congaree National Park is hosting several events this weekend for the National Park Week celebration. (Photo: WLTX)

Hopkins, SC (WLTX) - National Park Week is winding down and the Congaree National Park wants to make sure you enjoy the outdoors.

That’s why they are hosting several events at the park from April 22-23.

"It's a celebration of wilderness and the outdoors,” says Scott Teodorski, Chief of Interpretation at the park. “Much of Congaree is designated wilderness so it's a beautiful wild place."

Teodorski says Congaree has a lot to offer.



"There's a little bit of something for everybody here, you can kayak and canoe,” he says. “You can fish and hike. Photographers come and you can bird watch. It's just a wonderful place."

Ethan and Teal Abbott came out to bird watch and used an app to help call birds near.



"After you play it, you wait around to see if the bird moving up in the trees and hopefully you can spot it and find it in your binoculars,” says Ethan. “Any opportunity that we get to go and see a new bird, we're all about that."



"We got national park passports,” says Kim Ashley. “And we're about to go on a canoe ride, like these guys. It's gonna be fun."

Ashley and her family were able to travel some of the 15 mile canoe trail. That’s just one piece of the magic that the Congaree National Park holds.



"When people come out, we want to remind them that these are their parks,” says Teodorski. “So we hope that everyone comes out and helps celebrate for this National Park Week."

Congaree saw 143,833 visitors in 2016 and according to the National Park Service (NPS) report, those visitors made an $8.5 million economic impact.

The NPS is offering lifetime passes to seniors for $10. The price will soon be hiked up to $80. The pass gets you free access to every national park in the United States. You can sign up here.

