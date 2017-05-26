National Poppy Day Honors Veterans (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You may have seen folks walking around with red flowers pinned to them, that's because it is National Poppy Day.

According to the veteran's organization the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), soldiers returning from WWI would bring home the red poppies that would grow by the newly dug graves in memory of the fallen. It became the American Legion Family's memorial flower back in the 1920's.

The ALA bought 2000 red poppies to distribute on Friday and encourage Americans to wear or display them to honor those who've served.

"This flower is the only thing that represents our love for our veterans as far as plants go," said Elaine Horton, Poppy Chairman of the ALA Unit 6. "This is something very, very special, and by us wearing them, we're projecting the love we have for our veterans, hoping it becomes very contagious for the love that we all need to feel for each other."

The donations received in receipt of the poppy goes to assisting disabled and hospitalized veterans. The group has also called upon congress to officially designate each Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. That resolution was introduced in the House in early May.

