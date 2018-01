(Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) is on the scene of a natural gas leak in North Columbia.

It happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Sunset Drive.

Columbia Police Department is directing traffic at Sunset Drive and Southbound of North Main is closed.

