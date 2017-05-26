Nature's Light Show Comes to Congaree National Park

The Congaree National Park is hosting several events this weekend for the National Park Week celebration. (Photo: WLTX)

Hopkins, SC (WLTX) -- During the summer, children try to capture fireflies in a jar to watch them blink. But at the Congaree National Park, it's on a different level.

"We are all used to seeing fireflies randomly flashing, but here, they're all blinking at the same time. It's pretty magical," said Greg Cunningham, a park ranger at Congaree National Park.

Park rangers are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend, as the synchronized fireflies are back. The synchronized flashing only happens for a couple of weeks. According to Cunningham, it's how the male fireflies compete for the females' attention.

"There's very few places where you can see large number of fireflies synchronized. It's a great opportunity to see nature's best shows," said Cunningham.

Scientists are still trying to figure out why one of the few places to watch nature's light show happens in South Carolina.

"The latest research that I've seen indicates that they like places with older trees. Congaree National Park is known for that. This type of environment is the type that this firefly likes to come to," said Cunningham.

The best time to see the fireflies in action is between 9-10 at night. There are a couple of things to remember if you're planning to go see the fireflies this weekend. Officials say use red filters on your flashlights and do not use flash photography.

