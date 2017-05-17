Heather Cremia collected 17 trash saucers from the beach in the Outer Banks. The Navy has taken responsibility and is investigating. (Photo: Jaclyn Lee, 13News Now)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WVEC) - Mysterious disks of garbage are washing ashore on the Outer Banks, and now the Navy is getting involved in the investigation.

Jeff Kelly shared pictures of the table-top sized disks of compressed garbage with The Virginian-Pilot. He said he found 26 of them north of Corolla. Another resident, Heather Cremia, gathered 17 more disks along Kill Devil Hills and other Outer Banks beaches.

Ted Brown with the Navy's Fleet Forces Command said the disks appear to be similar to those made on Navy ships to compress plastic waste for easy storage. Ships are not supposed to dump plastic into the ocean.

Brown says the disks are supposed to be stored in a trash room until a ship reaches port. He says he doesn't know how the disks ended up on the beaches.

