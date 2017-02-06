Nazanin Zinouri greets her dog after returning to Greenville, SC on February 6, 2017. (Bart Boatwright, The Greenville News)

Greenville, SC (WLTX) - Nazanin Zinouri, the Central resident, Clemson University graduate and native of Iran who’d been blocked from returning to the United States because of a travel ban enacted by president Donald Trump, has arrived back in South Carolina.

Zinouri touched down at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old first arrived in the United States over the weekend. She cleared an immigration check in Boston Sunday after being stranded overseas for days following an executive order Trump signed to temporarily ban entry for citizens of Iran and six other nations.

The president's Jan. 27 executive order, which was temporarily halted late Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, suspended the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely and temporarily barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It has sparked loud opposition across the nation, including multiple demonstrations in the Upstate, with one Saturday in downtown Greenville.

Zinouri was able to re-enter the United States before Trump administration officials could seek an emergency stay to defend the executive order, which they intend to do "at the earliest possible time," according to a release from White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Zinouri is a legal U.S. resident who’s been in the U.S. for seven years, and she works for the technology firm Modjoul in Clemson, according to company founder Eric Martinez. She graduated from Clemson with a doctorate in industrial engineering in 2016.

The Greenville News