NC Deputy Arrested, Fired After Alleged Fight in Columbia's Vista

Alexandra Sherwood (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

WEST COLUMBIA, SC(WLTX) - - Columbia police arrested an off-duty deputy for disorderly conduct after an reported fight in Columbia's Vista.

Alexander Sherwood, 36, worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff's department in North Carolina. He's since been fired.

Officers received a call at 2 a.m. last Friday about a fight on Senate Street near the Hilton Hotel. The report says witnesses say Sherwood had been part of the fight, but left the area before officers got there.

When police arrived, they said Sherwood was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, and was unsteady on his feet.

Sheriff David Carpenter of Lincoln County who says this type of behavior is just unacceptable. "Due to the information received he was immediately terminated. A terrible decision that he made, and a terrible thing that has occurred and we cant tolerate that at all." said Carpenter.

Sherwood had worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's department for only about eight months.

