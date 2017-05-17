NC Senator Collapses During Race, Taken Away in Ambulance

(Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

News 19's affiliate WUSA was on scene when Tillis collapsed. Debra Alfarone tweeted that three men saved the life of Senator Thom Tillis.

U.S. Senate Republican candidate and North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis speaks at the Conservative Rally, North Carolina's largest annual political rally, October 24, 2014 in Smithfield, North Carolina. (Photo: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Tillis tweeted prior to the race:

