Nearly Half Of All Students Are Bullied, Faith Leaders Want To Change That

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The latest numbers show that nearly half of all students in grades 4-12 report being bullied by other students at least once during the past month. Now some faith and community leaders are joining forces to address the issue here in the Midlands.

For Tayyaba Sadiq, her mosque is more than a place for worship. It's a starting point to promote and support awareness around bullying with our children.

She along with other faith and community leaders recently created a group called SC United with Immigrants. They have many initiatives, one of which is addressing bullying in our schools, like the ones Lynne Miller works with at the Islamic Center of Columbia.

"It's the Syrians and the Iraqis that have had the most bullying and it does appear to be the boys [being bullied]," she said.

Miller says she had one young man who had to leave the school and go to another one because the bullying was so bad. She has at least one other student going through the same thing. "Not having someone to eat lunch with not having someone to play with you and for an 10, 11, 12 year old that's hard to do," she said.

Both woman want to put a stop to that, but know it's not going to happen over night.

"Hopefully we can work with school districts like Richland Two who are doing a really good job about promoting diversity and fostering dialog and listen to the students that are actually attending the schools," said Sadiq.

