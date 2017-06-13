Nephew Drove Getaway Car in Fatal Columbia Shooting

Floyd Gregory Owen (left), Charles Brandon Barham (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man was shot to death in a burglary in his South Carolina home as his nephew waited outside in the getaway car nearly two years ago.



Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a Tuesday news conference that both the nephew, 30-year-old Charles' Brandon Barham, and the shooter 33-year-old Floyd Owen are charged with murder.



Holbrook says police cracked the case when investigators re-interviewed people who said Owen and Charles Kusko Jr. argued before he was found dead in his Columbia home in September 2015.



The chief says Barham drove Owen to his uncle's house knowing he had a gun and planned to rob his uncle.



Both men are at the Richland County jail. It wasn't known if they had lawyers.

