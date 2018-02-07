New Bill Could Allow Dreamers to Get In-State Tuition, Occupational Licenses

(Photo: Neaves, Alicia)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For the 6,400 DACA recipients in South Carolina, a new bill could mean the difference between minimum wage and pursuing their dreams.

The South Carolina Dreamers Act of 2018 would also let Dreamers get in-state tuition and a professional license.

Ilse Isidro, a DACA recipient and senior at the University of South Carolina Upstate, is less than a year away from graduation.

"I come from a family that did not necessarily have access to health care, and that's where I want to hit," Isidro said. "South Carolina is one of the least served areas in the whole country when it comes to health care, so I would like to help in that way."

Isidro is studying to become a nurse, but if the new bill doesn't pass, that future won't be possible for her in South Carolina.

That's why Isidro, along with dozens of other DACA recipients filed in the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday to talk with legislators and raise awareness for the bill.

"We do want to speak to lawmakers specifically on the 4435 Bill," Isidro said. "There's many people who have the desire and passion that I do to serve the underserved but they're not able to do so because of all the limitations."

House Bill 4435, or Senate Bill 869 is known as the South Carolina Dreamers Act of 2018.

Rep. Neal Collins of Pickens is sponsoring the House version, and Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston is sponsoring the Senate version.

"We invest in [Dreamers] from K-12 then all of a sudden we have these obstacles put up for them with higher education," Collins said. "Not only that, but if they want to become something licensed, whether it's a nurse, teacher or a cosmetologist, they can't in South Carolina."

The bill would allow Dreamers to be eligible for in-state tuition and many merit-based scholarships. They could also obtain professional licenses.

"We've had kids that are valedictorians, we've had kids that graduate top of their class, they cannot go to an in-state university or college in South Carolina, even though they've lived here almost their entire life," said Sue Berkowitz, director of South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, who helped organize Wednesday's Lobby Day for the Dreamers.

Dina Estrada immigrated to South Carolina from Mexico with her family when she was seven.

As a senior at Furman University, Estrada works to help Dreamers with educational opportunities and scholarships.

"I currently have an internship with the Hispanic Alliance," she said. "With that internship, I'm the first person in contact with clients that come in. They either ask for resources, or ask for opportunities... opportunities for education."

The Palmetto State is one of six in the U.S. that doesn't allow in-state tuition for Dreamers.

Scholarships for this group are so limited, with the help they can get, it can only go so far.

"A lot of the responses I have to give back to those individuals who are looking up to community organizations for resources and help are, 'Look for the scholarships. Apply for the scholarships'," she said. "But you can only get so far with $1,000, $2,000, $3,000 scholarships."

Collins says while there isn't much opposition for the South Carolina Dreamers Act of 2018, there is still misinformation being passed around.

He says many people don't know Dreamers have strict requirements to gain DACA status. They have to pay $250 a year, must pass a background check, submit a photo ID and fingerprints, and either have to work, attend school or join the military.

Up next for the bill is a subcommittee hearing, where lawmakers will be able to hear more testimonies from Dreamers on the potential impact of the bill.



