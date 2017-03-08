(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Take a high-end bowling alley, mix in a piano bar, add a few restaurants and a coffee shop and you've got a downtown destination. It's all set to open by next year.

"This was the old Hennessy's restaurant and it was the place to eat in the 70's and 80's in Columbia," Scott Garvin said.

Garvin is the president of Garvin Design Group and said he plans to bring big crowds back into the old building that has sat empty since the restaurant's closing.

"I'll have three tenants. The hope is to have a coffee shop or a breakfast restaurant in the basement, a main restaurant on this ground floor and then the upper floor will either be office space or apartments," Garvin said.

There will also be an outdoor courtyard along Blanding Street.



"It's fun to take the old buildings and put them back together," he said.



And Garvin isn't the only one trying to bring the life back to the Main Street district.

Carla Goodson is with DaufusKEYS Gullah Bistro Grill & Piano Bar, which opened last month.

"We add a little bit of twist of Caribbean, Creole, Native American along with West African foods," Goodson said.

Meanwhile down the street, Michael's at the Grand bowling alley is inching closer to its fall opening.

It's not your mom and dad's bowling alley. There will be six to eight lanes connected to a high end restaurant with full bar and a menu that includes everything from cheese sticks to New York Strip steak.



"We have the floor down which we're very excited about. We have all of the wiring for the TV's, for the point of sales systems for the bowling alley, computer systems, all of the plumbing, all of that's in, so that's kind of the bones of the building," Rebecca Dillard said.

Dillard is the director of culinary and retail operations for the bowling alley.

And folks are excited.



"I love to see everyone coming downtown as the center of Columbia. I think that's a great initiative," Sarah Land said.



"I'm just excited about there being more community, life and living in the Columbia area and opportunities for people to come together and have more shared experiences," said Lisa Churchy.

Garvin said he plans on having his project finished by the end of the year.

© 2017 WLTX-TV