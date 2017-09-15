New Changes for Gamecocks' Home Opener

Gamecock fans will notice a few changes at the first home football game. (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gamecock fans will notice a few changes at the first home football game Saturday night.

The team is adding pyrotechnics to 2001. Flames will go up as the players run out to the field.

Also new, a live D-J will entertain the crowd throughout the game. DJ A-Minor has been selected as the first D-J for the Gamecocks football program.



Every point of purchase at the stadium will now take debit and credit cards.

“I mean it’s really exciting,” University of South Carolina student Austin Pugh explained. “I love how they’re hyping it up.”

“I think it's only going to add to the energy cause Columba is known for all of the energy,” USC Freshman Lily Inabinett.

Fans are believing the undefeated Gamecocks will keep the winning streak going at their home opener Saturday against Kentucky.

“I definitely think with the new coach and new team members this year, we're going to bring out a good season,” USC junior Rachel Stout said.

“I'm going to say 31, 21 us, South Carolina, a 10-point win,” Gamecock fan Matthew Johnson said.

The game will be a "blackout" game with fans wearing all black.

Kickoff is at 7:39 against Kentucky.

The game is sold out.

