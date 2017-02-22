SC Activity Bus Driver Admits to Drinking Bourbon, Deputies Say

Brent Patrick Carter (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - New details have been released after an activity school bus driver was arrested for DUI in Newberry County, after troopers saw the driver going the wrong way down the road.

According to the incident report, Carter admitted to investigators that he drank three-quarters of a gallon of bourbon the night before he was arrested. The report also says Carter admitted to taking medication.

South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Brent Patrick Carter on Sunday, February 19 after measuring his Blood Alcohol Content as .18, which is over twice the legal limit.

The Goose Creek High School activity bus had 15 students and three adults onboard.

The Berkeley County School District says Carter has been fired after working for Goose Creek High School for more than 10 years in a number of positions, including as a football coach.

