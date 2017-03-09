Bond Denied for Suspect in DUI Crash on I-20

(Photo: Viewer photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The suspect who troopers say is responsible for Thursday morning's collision on Interstate 20 that left two people dead has been denied bond.

Clarise Antonia Payano, 21, of North Carolina appeared in court in the afternoon.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard.

Troopers now say one of the victims was standing outside a car in an emergency lane of I-20 on the right shoulder. According to officers, a car Payano ran off the road, and hit the person who was outside the car. Payano's car then continued on and hit the car, killing the front seat passenger.

A one-year-old baby boy who was also in the car survived, however, and was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

A photo taken of the crash showed the vehicle suffered heavy damage, including crushing damage to the side and top of the vehicle.

The victims in the case have not been identified by the coroner's office, although they were mentioned in court during Payano's hearing. News19 has a long-standing policy of not releasing victim's identities until they are released by the coroner.

Payano is charged with felony DUI and 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in possession, and simple possession of marijuana.

© 2017 WLTX-TV