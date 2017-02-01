New Equipment, Services at McLeod Health Clarendon

Changes and upgrades continuing at McLeod Health (Photo: WLTX)

Manning, SC (WLTX) - Last year, the hospital you may know as Clarendon Memorial was struggling with financial issues. Now, they are renovating and expanding.

"Mcleod did us a good deed," Kate Belle, a Summerton resident.

Belle says bus trips to hospitals outside of Clarendon County cost her a lot of money.

"It hurts," Belle said, "it hurts, it really does. You know, you have to have somewhere close by."

Close by for Belle was the Clarendon Memorial Hospital, and last year it was in danger of shutting down.

"The path that the hospital was on would've made it very, very difficult to continue operation," said Deborah Locklair, the senior VP for Mcleod Health.

McLeod Health took over Clarendon Memorial in July 2016 and are now giving it a little boost.

"Some parts of the facility were a little older so we're doing refurbishments and giving it a facelift," Locklair said.

It is more than a facelift, though.

"Lots of equipment purchases are taking place," Locklair said.

The hospital has been able to buy two new ambulances, power stretchers, medical monitors, and operating and surgical equipment. They have also added new specialized services including urology, nephrology, and two additional cardiologists.

"Many patients would have to go anywhere from a 35 mile radius to a 60 mile radius to get the care they need," Locklair said.

Community members say, it is not just about the convenience.

"It really meant a lot to have Memorial Health and Clarendon Memorial come together and save our hospital," said Carrie Trebil, a Manning community member.

"On March 7th my little girl was born, and on that same day, her granny, who was also very special to me passed away," said Shelley Jones, another Manning resident, referring to Trebil's grandmother. "So that day, and this hospital holds such a special memory for us both."

The hospital is looking to add more specialties in the future.

