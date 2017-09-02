New (Free!) Way to Get to Columbia's Hot Spots

New bus route in Soda City (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There's a new way to get around Soda City, the Soda Cap Connector!

The route stops in Five Points, the Vista, Main Street, and the South Carolina State Museum. It runs Tuesday - Saturday from 10AM to 6PM.

The best part? It's free for the first six months! Riders say it will make getting around more convenient.

"Well, it will definitely be easier for parking," said bus rider Annette Havens. "We parked in one spot and went downtown and did what we were going to do for breakfast and walking and all that, and then now getting to do something else without having to worry about the car, and we can still get back to the car. So it should help with parking and helping people get from A to B and maybe even see some new places."

The buses are also air conditioned, and feature USB charging ports above the seats.

For more information on the route, select Soda Cap Connector.

